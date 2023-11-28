PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hotel Providence is offering anyone with loved ones in the hospital a home away from home for the holidays.

People who have family members staying at Rhode Island Hospital or Roger Williams Medical Center can stay for free at Hotel Providence on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The offer isn’t just open to people who are traveling to Rhode Island from out of state.

“Even if you’re in Westerly, Rhode Island, and you don’t want to make the 45-minute drive to Providence on Christmas Day, suppose there’s a snowstorm, at least they’re here already and they can spend Christmas with their loved ones,” said Jon Nartowicz, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

The free hotel rooms are not just limited to Providence, either. All properties owned and operated by Linchris Hotel Corporation will have the same offer.

Sheryl Maciel, Hotel Providence’s general manager, told 12 News there are hotels across the country taking part.

“We range from New Hampshire to Massachusetts to New York to California to Tennessee and many other places,” she said.

The hotels have been offering the free stays for years now, and it’s a tradition they plan to continue, making sure no one spends Christmas alone.

“I think it’s a very special gift to be able to give to people,” Maciel said.

Anyone with family staying in the hospital who would like to stay at Hotel Providence can email jnartowicz@hotelprovidence.com.