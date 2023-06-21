PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hope High School showed off its new state-of-the-art auditorium Wednesday.

The auditorium redesign is part of a $20 million investment into the high school. The district also plans on renovating the high school’s lobby, cupola and other learning spaces.

“The newly redesigned auditorium is a testament to our commitment to providing our students with the resources and 21st century spaces they need to succeed,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “These are the types of investments that will help us get our students ahead.”

The district is putting finishing touches on the auditorium, including installing a new sound system. Those finishing touches will be completed over the summer.

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the successful renovation fills her “…with immense joy and pride.”

“Our investments in upgrading school facilities and creating modern learning environments across Providence is vital to our students’ educational journey,” Infante-Green said. “I remember just how much work this space needed when I became commissioner.”

“This newly redesigned auditorium is a testament to the progress we are making,” she continued. “It will serve as a vibrant space for artistic expression, collaboration and community engagement.”

Providence Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said the new auditorium “…marks a significant achievement in our ongoing efforts to provide our students with exceptional learning environments.”

“This beautifully renovated auditorium will empower our students to explore their artistic talents, build confidence, and develop crucial skills that will serve them well in their future endeavors,” he said.

The Rhode Island Department of Education is also planning on eventually upgrading other school buildings, classrooms and learning spaces across the district.