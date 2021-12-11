Providence police investigating after 33-year-old man shot, killed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was shot on Huxley Avenue on Saturday night.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News, the victim, only identified as a 33 year-old man, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

No weapon was found, but police located several shell casings, according to Lapatin.

A heavy police presence here on Huxley Ave. here in Providence. We are working on gathering details and will have more tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/a89432OKKE — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) December 12, 2021

“Last night, Providence experienced a senseless act of violence. My heart is breaking for the victim, their family, and our community as a whole. Tragedies like this shake our community and our city, and I know that these crimes do not represent who we are here in Providence,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statement.

“The availability of guns and the amount of firepower on our streets is simply unacceptable. As Mayor, I understand that our community needs and deserves to feel safe, and I will continue to do everything I can to work with our partners and leaders to address the causes of violence in our city,” he continued.

“I have full confidence in the ability of our Providence Police Department to investigate this crime, seek justice, and continue to protect and serve our neighborhoods. If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Providence Police.”

Member of the Providence City Council also reacted to the 23rd homicide in the city this year.

“I am troubled to hear of, yet another young life taken by violence in the City of Providence, especially in a neighborhood that I call home and represent,” said Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan.

“I am working with police and city departments. A full investigation is underway. We need to keep our neighborhoods safe. I have led the effort on the City Council to strengthen our police force through recruitment and training. We need more officers on the streets.”

“I commend the men and women of the Providence Department for their quick response to last night’s latest act of violence. Too many guns are on our streets,” said Council President John Igliozzi.

“Too many young people are dying senselessly from gun violence. I’m committed to giving Providence Police the resources they need for this investigation.”

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune also released the following statement. “As our city grapples with its 23rd homicide this year during a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and celebration, I am calling on my colleagues in government, public safety officials and community members to join me in putting an end to this senseless violence. This is an issue that affects not only Providence, but our entire state. As we approach 2022, I hope we can work within communities to take a restorative approach to these issues. We must keep working for the those who have lost a son, brother, husband, or friend; not just last night, but every time a family has faced tragedy like this in our city.”