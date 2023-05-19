PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has cleaned out the former operator towers on the Washington Bridge after learning homeless individuals were living inside.

RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said it was back in March when they learned about the squatters, who had left by the time the cleanup took place.

The doors to the towers have since been secured, according to St. Martin, and RIDOT plans to make additional investments to enhance security.

RIDOT has also been working to clean up graffiti and other vandalism in the linear park, which sits alongside the bridge carrying I-195 over the Seekonk River.

Earlier this month, more than a dozen brass window shields were stolen, along with a memorial plaque honoring the construction workers who died while building previous versions of the bridge.

St. Martin said RIDOT is reviewing options for replacing the shields, potentially with materials that are more difficult to vandalize.