PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are investigating two reports of gunfire Thursday night in Providence.

Police said they responded around 10:15 p.m. to a report of gunshots on West Friendship Street and arrived to find three bullet holes in the side of a home and another in the rear driver’s side door of a silver Mercedes. Three spent shell casings were on the ground in front of the car.

The responding officers were told the suspect vehicle may be a white Dodge Hellcat that fled toward Elmwood Avenue, according to police.

While on scene, police received a second report of gunshots, this time involving a white Jeep in the area of Elmwood and Parkis avenues. However, police said they were unable to locate any evidence there.