PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 100 actors and writers gathered in Providence Tuesday amid a nationwide labor dispute that has brought Hollywood to a screeching halt.

Andrea Lyman, president of the New England Local Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), tells 12 News the strike is necessary.

“We have to strike because apparently, the billionaires don’t want to pay us a living wage,” she said.

Lyman said a common misconception is that everyone in the movie and television industry is paid well, but that’s far from the truth.

“Our contracts are for the basics, the bare minimums,” she explained.

The union members are striking not only for better pay and job security, but also to express concerns over the future of the industry, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence.

“They can train AI technology to view an actor’s performance and then create a new character by altering the voice, the mannerisms or the look,” SAG-AFTRA member Jose Gonsalves said. “One day, AI might be able to replace producers.”

The union members are calling for change now before their livelihoods are impacted forever.

“Billionaires said ‘We’re going to wait until people lose their homes and are starving, but they really don’t know actors because we are used to finding a way to survive and we will always survive,” Lyman said. “We will always support each other, too.”

The next strike in New England will take place in Boston on Aug. 6.