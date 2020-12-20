Holiday surprise spreading cheer to nursing home patients

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We all know how long it takes to set up the Christmas Trees in our own homes — now imagine decorating seventy-eight of them.

This is the task one staff member, Fran Davenport, took on at Charlesgate Nursing Center of Providence after noticing the residents were losing hope due to visitation restrictions in the times of the pandemic.

Each Christmas Tree or Hanukah Bush was individually decorated by hand. Ornaments and lights cover the decorations, and are now dressing-up the rooms of the nursing home.

“Oh it’s lovely, I love it it’s beautiful.” Says Sue, one Charlesgate resident, on the arrival of her tree.  

Holiday Cheer is contagious, and “Operation Charlesgate Cheer” isn’t only lifting the spirits of the residents, but also, for everyone who was involved. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/16/20: Jaime Sweeney and Krystal Toro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community