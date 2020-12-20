Holiday surprise spreading cheer to nursing home patients

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We all know how long it takes to set up the Christmas Trees in our own homes — now imagine decorating seventy-eight of them.

This is the task one staff member, Fran Davenport, took on at Charlesgate Nursing Center of Providence after noticing the residents were losing hope due to visitation restrictions in the times of the pandemic.

Each Christmas Tree or Hanukah Bush was individually decorated by hand. Ornaments and lights cover the decorations, and are now dressing-up the rooms of the nursing home.

“Oh it’s lovely, I love it it’s beautiful.” Says Sue, one Charlesgate resident, on the arrival of her tree.

Holiday Cheer is contagious, and “Operation Charlesgate Cheer” isn’t only lifting the spirits of the residents, but also, for everyone who was involved.