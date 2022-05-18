EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Providence and led officers on a chase through three communities.

Officers began pursuing a white minivan through Providence following the hit-and-run, according to authorities.

Providence police called off the chase once the vehicle entered East Providence. Seekonk officers then picked the chase back up once the minivan crossed over the town line.

Police said officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle, but later found it abandoned on Austin Avenue in East Providence.

The search for the driver is ongoing and the incident remains under investigation.

The condition of the pedestrian that was hit by the minivan is unknown at this time.