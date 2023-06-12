PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the reopening of a historic building in Providence.

The Studley building on Weybosset Street, which used to be office buildings, is now home to 65 fully-furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments.

The renovated complex also has 20% of units set aside for “workforce housing” to provide an affordable place to live for those who make less than 20 percent of the area’s median income.

The apartment units cost between $1,500 to $2,000 a month.

“If you’re an office building owner in Providence, we will work with you to meet the housing need of the moment, to help people who are working remotely, to revitalize and continue to see the vibrancy in fabulous downtown,” Mayor Brett Smiley said.