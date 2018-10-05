Here’s why some didn’t receive the presidential alert test

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many people heard their cell phones go off in unison Wednesday afternoon for the first-ever presidential alert test.

The emergency alert system is designed so the president can notify people nationwide during an emergency, all at once.

The test message popped up along with a loud tone, similar to other government alerts. However, some people reported they did not receive the alert.

For those who didn’t get the test alert, it doesn’t mean your phone’s broken or you were somehow excluded. It just means your phone may not be compatible with the emergency alert system, or your carrier isn’t signed up for it.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), some older cell phones may not have the option for alerts, while others require users to manually turn them on.

FEMA also said not all carriers are signed up to participate in emergency alerts, but most major companies are. Some people also reported they received the alert at different times.

Anna Lysyanskaya, a computer science professor at Brown University, said that’s because all of these phones bounce off of different cell towers, although she said the difference should only be within minutes.

“This is why they are testing the system to see if it can handle the challenge of alerting this many phones to an emergency,” Lysyanskaya said.

For those who have an iPhone, it may be as simple as changing your notifications settings and turning “government alerts” on. This is the same setting that will bring you weather and AMBER alerts as well.