Here’s where the Ward 1 candidates stand on Fane Tower, taxes, nightclubs and more

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The primary for the special election in Providence’s Ward 1 is on for March 3, and three Democrats are running for the seat.

The ward includes some key areas of the city, from the I-195 land to downtown. Upcoming proposals for preventing nightclub violence, improving Kennedy Plaza, changing the property tax structure and installing more bike lanes will all affect the neighborhoods in the ward.

WPRI 12 conducted interviews with all of the candidates last week to ask about the issues. Watch them below (in alphabetical order).

Nick Cicchitelli

Age: 34

Occupation: Real Estate

Neighborhood: Fox Point

Party: Democrat

John Goncalves

Age: 28

Occupation: Educator

Neighborhood: Fox Point

Party: Democrat

Anthony Santurri

Age: 60

Occupation: Nightclub/bar owner

Neighborhood: Downtown

Party: Democrat

