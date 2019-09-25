Here’s the new design for the so-called Fane Tower

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The new design for the so-called Fane Tower is now available for public inspection, as the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission posted renderings ahead of its scheduled meeting Wednesday.

The new design is the most recent time the developer, Jason Fane, has revealed an altered version of his much-discussed 46-story residential high rise on the former Interstate 195 land in downtown Providence.

The design appears similar to what was originally proposed, but includes changes to a six-story podium at the base of the tower, along with the surrounding area and transparency of the tower.

The tower will be set back from the top floor of the podium by at least 10 feet, according to Fane’s application.

“This setback will provide a visual and physical transition in the block massing that will provide a consistent street wall height along Dyer Street,” the developer wrote in the application.

The commission and Fane for months have gone back and forth on design, and disagreements over specifics have kept the applicant off the commission’s monthly scheduled meeting until now. The proposed development is known officially as the Hope Point Tower project.

The two sides appear to have reached some common ground, and Fane will make his case at the commission’s meeting at 5 p.m. in the new Wexford building.

The commission is slated to discuss the final design, including the building height, facade, facade transition line and upper story facade transparency, according to the meeting agenda.

The proposed skyscraper, which would become the tallest building in Rhode Island, has been controversial since it was first introduced more than a year ago.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.