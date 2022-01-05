Here’s how Mayor Elorza wants to spend $124 million in COVID relief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza has submitted a proposal to the Providence City Council to spend the city’s remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act in a wide variety of areas ranging from housing to reparations to redesigning Kennedy Plaza.

The nearly $124 million spending ordinance will need to be approved by the City Council after being vetted — and possibly amended — by the Council Finance Committee.

The largest chunk of the new proposal — $28 million — is slated to go towards housing and homelessness, including $17 million to develop affordable housing through the Providence Redevelopment Agency.

Another nearly $28 million is slated for “revenue recovery” in the next two budget years, replacing any continued revenue losses caused by the pandemic, such as lost hotel and meal tax receipts or parking revenue.

Broadly, Elorza proposes to spend the remaining money on arts and tourism ($7.7 million), business and economic development ($5.3 million), city services and infrastructure ($12.5 million), sustainability ($12 million), racial equity ($15 million) and youth and community investments ($12 million).

Another $3 million is proposed just to administer the funds; the city has hired multiple new staffers and brought on a consultant to manage the funds and ensure compliance with federal law.

The racial equity portion of Elorza’s proposal includes $10 million for reparations, through a new program called the COVID-19 Inequities Program. The money would be used “to address disparate impacts of COVID-19 due to structural racism and provide reparation to such individuals,” according to a news release.

It’s not yet clear if the $10 million would be used for direct payments to residents, or how exactly the money would be spent. Elorza said a public body will be formed to determine how best to provide reparations to those most affected by the pandemic.

Another $500,000 would be spent to extend the existing guaranteed income pilot program by six more months, continuing to assist the same 110 recipients currently receiving $500 a month. The existing program is philanthropically funded, but if approved the expansion would be the first time taxpayer dollars are used for such a program.

Elorza’s plan also includes $14 million spread between two categories for the redesign of Kennedy Plaza and other adjacent downtown spots, a longtime goal of the mayor that was last estimated to cost $140 million total.

In a briefing with reporters, he said he sought to spend money on one-time projects rather than creating too many new programs that won’t have a revenue stream once the ARPA money runs out.

Within the youth investment category, the proposal includes $2 million for nonviolence initiatives such as youth jobs and mentoring. Shootings and homicides have soared in Providence during the pandemic.

Providence received more than $166 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, which was signed into law by President Biden in March.

City leaders allocated $42 million in July to a variety of areas and projects including WaterFire, a small business relief fund, revenue replacement, nonviolence investments and a new welcome center in Roger Williams Park, among other items.

The initial funds were allocated without any public input. But the city subsequently convened a task force over the summer that received input from the public at meetings and via a survey, which more than 1,000 people filled out.

The task force released a report recommending that the majority of the money be spent on housing and homelessness.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.