Washington Bridge RIDOT Emergency Inspection Report Photos

Tap or click to expand each image for closer look:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has released an emergency inspection report from last weekend showing damage to the Washington Bridge that led to its immediate closure.

The 26-page report includes images dated from Friday, when RIDOT said a rank-and-file worker first discovered alarming structural problems on the bridge, including the failure of steel anchor pins that hold major beams in place.

R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the pins date back to 1968, when the bridge opened. The second half of the inspection report released Tuesday includes the original planning documents for construction of the bridge in the 1960s.

“When [the pins] get to the end of their useful life, the deterioration can accelerate,” he explained. “That’s what happened with this bridge.”

Alviti said the bridge was last inspected in July — a month earlier, he acknowledged, than he’d indicated Monday night — and at the time it was in “good condition” with no significant problems identified.

The discovery of the structural issues Friday led to intensive inspections of the bridge over the weekend, culminating in Alviti’s decision Monday to order the immediate closure of the westbound side of the bridge.

“The fact is, we averted a major catastrophe here,” Alviti said during a briefing Tuesday.

The decision has caused massive traffic disruptions in Greater Providence. The eastbound side of the bridge is expected to switch to two-way traffic sometime this weekend, though it will be at least three months before the westbound side can reopen.