PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is gearing up for its annual marathon this weekend.

The Providence Marathon and Half Marathon will be held Sunday, May 7. The marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the half-marathon at 8 a.m.

The races start and end near the Rhode Island State House. Runners in the full marathon will head east toward Barrington using the bike path, then loop around and head back to Providence. For the half-marathon, the route takes runners down South Main Street, past India Point Park, then north to Pawtucket and back to the State House.

To accommodate the races, the city will be closing a number of roadways. Gaspee Street will be closed between Francis and Smith streets from 8 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The following road closures will be in place on Sunday:

On race day, runners are told to park in the Providence Place or Rhode Island Convention Center parking garages, which are walking distance from the starting line.

Those attending the marathon are recommended to take advantage of these parking spots:

India Point Park in Providence (for either race)

Blackstone Blvd in Providence (for the half-marathon)

Veteran’s Memorial Blvd in East Providence (for the full marathon)

Crescent Park (for the full marathon)

Haines Park (for the full marathon)

The Providence Marathon is USATF-certified and an official Boston Marathon qualifier, according to organizers.