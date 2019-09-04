Meet the primary candidates for the Providence Ward 10 special election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The stage is set for the special City Council election in Providence’s Ward 10.
Four Democrats and one independent — but no Republicans — filed to run in the race to represent Washington Park and Lower South Providence on the City Council. The seat was recently vacated by longtime Councilman Luis Aponte, who pleaded to embezzling campaign funds.
The Democrats running in the Oct. 10 primary are Orlando Correa, Pedro Espinal, Monica Huertas and Natalia Rosa Sosa.
Jeffrey Lemire has filed to run as an independent in the general election, which is Nov. 5.
Candidates will have to submit 50 signatures to the Providence Board of Canvassers to be certified for the election. That deadline is Sept. 12.
The Providence Republican party was unable to find a candidate to run, according to co-chair Dave Talan. He said GOP leaders are supporting Espinal, though not formally endorsing any candidate.
Espinal, who narrowly lost to Aponte in last year’s Democratic primary, quickly renounced any GOP support over the weekend, writing in a statement that he has not spoken to the Republican Party.
“I am a proud Democrat who is completely against the ideals and actions of the Republican Party and I have been a registered Democrat almost as long as the other candidates in this race have been alive,” Espinal said.
WPRI 12 conducted interviews with all of the primary candidates, which can be viewed below in alphabetical order.
Orlando Correa
Age: 38
Occupation: Ironworker
Neighborhood: Lower South Providence
Party: Democrat
Pedro Espinal
Age: 54
Occupation: Real estate investor
Neighborhood: Washington Park
Party: Democrat
Monica Huertas
Age: 30
Occupation: Social worker
Neighborhood: Washington Park
Party: Democrat
Natalia Rosa Sosa
Age: 42
Occupation: Law office assistant
Neighborhood: Washington Park
Party: Democrat
Note: At the time this interview was conducted last week, Natalia Rosa Sosa owed $421 in fines to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. The state’s Central Collections Unit said Wednesday she has now paid in full.