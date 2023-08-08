PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police swarmed the downtown area Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of a man with a rifle, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether the threat was credible.

Armed officers were seen in the area of the Biltmore Garage.

Multiple buildings were evacuated, including City Hall.

“At 3 p.m. we were alerted to a threat specific to Providence City Hall and evacuated the building until the threat was cleared. Currently, all staff and visitors have been evacuated from the building and the report is under investigation by the Providence Police Department,” a spokesperson for Mayor Brett Smiley’s office said in a statement in 12 News.

People are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING: Massive police presence in downtown Providence, officers with rifles drawn — police tell us they received a report of a man with a rifle inside the Biltmore Garage.



Entire city blocks including City Hall are being evacuated. People are told to avoid the area. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/bWi2Tu6cOW — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 8, 2023