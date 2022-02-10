PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Providence is currently blocked off due to a large response from police early Thursday morning.
Police and SWAT team members were called to the area of Commodore Street and Branch Avenue around 2 a.m.
Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré says they have surrounded a home on Denison Street where a 60-year-old gunman is inside and believed to be alone.
No one has been injured but police say those living in the immediate area should shelter in place.
Paré says the call came in after a man allegedly assaulted a family member.
This is a Breaking News story, watch 12 News This Morning for live updates.