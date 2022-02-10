PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Providence is currently blocked off due to a large response from police early Thursday morning.

Police and SWAT team members were called to the area of Commodore Street and Branch Avenue around 2 a.m.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré says they have surrounded a home on Denison Street where a 60-year-old gunman is inside and believed to be alone.

Heavy @ProvidenceRIPD presence here at Branch Ave and Commodore St. We can hear police calling for a suspect, followed by piercing alarm sound. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FLRMYJYyI8 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) February 10, 2022

No one has been injured but police say those living in the immediate area should shelter in place.

Paré says the call came in after a man allegedly assaulted a family member.

This is a Breaking News story, watch 12 News This Morning for live updates.