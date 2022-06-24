PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the Southside Community Land Trust‘s new healthy food hub.

The 12,000-square-foot building at 404 Broad Street will house a farm-to-table produce processing center and a place to purchase affordable healthy food.

“We all know many of us are underfed or inflicted with poor health because our choices for which sustained food is limited,” Rochelle Lee, president of the trust’s board of directors.

“This larger effort of making healthy foods both accessible and convenient for our community, there cannot be anything as important or as needed,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

The new hub will also be used for educational programs and healthy food retail enterprises.