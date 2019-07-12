Health, safety concerns force Providence non-profit out of community center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Community Action Partnership of Providence (CAPP) has decided to leave the Elmwood Community Center (ECC) by the end of the month, citing “health and safety concerns” within the building.

According to Executive Director of CAPP Rilwan Feyisitan, the organization currently does not have an alternative space, meaning the city’s largest food pantry will be forced to close. The food pantry serves approximately 750 families each month.

Feyisitan said recent testing found asbestos present in at least one area of the building. In addition, he said the building has “near constant” roof leaks.

“For several weeks this past winter, our employees worked in rooms with no heat,” he said in a letter to community members. “We attempted to address this situation with space heaters, but the building’s outdated electrical system could not handle the extra load.”

“As CAPP serves many South Providence youth, seniors, pregnant parents and individuals with compromised immune systems and breathing issues, we simply can’t jeopardize their health, or the health of our employees by continuing to operate in the potentially dangerous conditions present at the ECC,” he added.

Feyisitan said they’ve been working with city officials to mitigate repairs, but the necessary repairs are not being made fast enough to protect the health of their employees and community members. He said the city estimated repairs to the building would cost approximately $4.6 million, when only $1.9 million is available.

“Without a fully funded and clearly sequenced repair plan to address all ECC issues, we have made the difficult decision to leave the building,” Feyisitan said.

Some of CAPP’s programs, including RI Works, Dress to Progress, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Little Free Library will be moved to the organization’s headquarters on Hartford Avenue.

But because of space constraints and “similarly poor building conditions” the programs won’t be able to serve the same amount of residents as it did in ECC.

A public forum will be held July 18 at the Renaissance Church on Broad Street to discuss the closure of ECC and ways for CAPP to resume services.

Paula Donovan of the Elmwood Neighborhood Association said they will assist CAPP in any way they can to ensure residents continue to receive the organization’s services.

“It is sad that these unacceptable building conditions are forcing one of our most important social service providers, Community Action Partners of Providence, to move out of the community center and cut programs that our neighborhood’s residents rely on,” Donovan said in a statement. “It is clear that the Band-Aid approach to repairing the Elmwood Community Center is not working.”