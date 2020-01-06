Health officials considering permanent ban of flavored vaping products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials will hold a public hearing on proposed regulations to permanently ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the state.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said the hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at its office at 3 Capitol Hill, Providence.

The department is considering making the temporary ban currently in effect in Rhode Island permanent.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order in September banning the sale of flavored vaping products. In response, the Health Department issued emergency regulations Oct. 4 to implement a four-month ban.