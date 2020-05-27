‘He was a beautiful little boy’: East Providence church mourns loss of pastor’s son

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An East Providence church is mourning the loss of one of its own after the pastor’s 20-month-old son drowned last week.

Luke Harding, the pastor at Godspeed Church, said his son, Hudson beamed happiness.

“Hudson was a beautiful little boy,” Harding said. “He was just sweet, he was genuinely always smiling, laughing.”

On Friday morning, East Providence Police Captain Jim Nelson tells Eyewitness News Hudson went missing and was ultimately found unresponsive in a neighbor’s Koi pond.

He was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Harding, who has been a pastor at Godspeed for the past six months, said their church family has been nothing but supportive since hearing the devastating news.

“I couldn’t imagine in a million years going through a crisis like this and not having a church family,” Harding said.

There are no easy answers, and Harding said the grief process has been too unbearable to articulate for him and his wife. He said they struggled to explain Hudson’s passing to their other two children, who are 5 and 3 years old.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs of Hudson’s funeral. So far, it’s raised more than $20,000 for the family.