Hazmat team responds to gas leak in basement of RIC dining hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters responded to Rhode Island College Tuesday for reports of a Freon leak in the basement of a dining hall on campus, Providence fire officials tell Eyewitness News.

The leak was reported around 1 p.m. at the Donovan Dining Hall. After crews arrived on scene to assess the situation, they requested a Hazmat team to investigate.

The entire building was evacuated while the leak was being checked, but has since been contained.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the leak.

