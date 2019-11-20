Bag of white powder prompts hazmat response at The Miriam Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several police and fire crews have responded to some type of emergency at The Miriam Hospital in Providence.
First responders wearing hazmat suits and masks could be seen walking in and out of the hospital’s emergency room.
Officials said the response stemmed from possible fentanyl exposure after a baggie containing an unknown white powder was found on an emergency room patient.
The substance has since tested negative for fentanyl, officials said.
