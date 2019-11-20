Bag of white powder prompts hazmat response at The Miriam Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several police and fire crews have responded to some type of emergency at The Miriam Hospital in Providence.

First responders wearing hazmat suits and masks could be seen walking in and out of the hospital’s emergency room.

Officials said the response stemmed from possible fentanyl exposure after a baggie containing an unknown white powder was found on an emergency room patient.

The substance has since tested negative for fentanyl, officials said.

. @MiriamHospital and @ProvFirefighter officials just briefed us. There was a possible fentanyl exposure after a baggie w/unknown white powder was found on ER patient. Substance tested negative for fentanyl & is possible cocaine mix. Hospital went on brief diversion. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/M88h8Rtqlz — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) November 20, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Large @ProvidenceRIPD and @ProvFirefighter response are outside the ER at @MiriamHospital. People wearing hazmat suits and masks were walking in and out.



Hospital officials are here now and hoping to provide some information to us soon. @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/iIgE8m9Pjb — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) November 20, 2019

