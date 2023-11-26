PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to an incident Saturday evening at a Post Office on Corliss St.

Steve Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist for the USPS, tells 12 News an employee reported an unidentified white powder on a piece of processing equipment early Sunday.

USPS responders were unable to locate the powder in order to test it.

An employee allegedly contacted local first responders. Upon arrival, out of caution, the facility was evacuated while the crews investigated.

Following an investigation from the fire officials, no hazards were found and normal operations were resumed.