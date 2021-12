PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee helped light the menorah set up outside the Rhode Island State House on Sunday evening.

This year’s lighting promoted a “A World of Good” and featured prayers for our first responders.

The candle-lighting ceremony is sponsored by Chabad-Lubavitch of Rhode Island, which held a car menorah parade through the state leading up to the lighting.

The ceremony also included a Hanukkah concert and entertainment.