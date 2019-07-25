Hamilton tickets still available through digital lottery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you missed your shot at Hamilton tickets, you may still have a chance to see the show.

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced Wednesday the launch of a digital ticket lottery. Forty tickets will be sold for each performance for $10 each.

The show kicked off its much-anticipated run PPAC Wednesday night. The Tony award-winning musical and pop culture phenomenon tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a score that blends hip-hop, rap, jazz, blues, R&B and Broadway.

The digital lottery will open two days before each performance. To enter the lottery, fans can download the official Hamilton app or visit the show’s website.

The show runs through Aug. 11.