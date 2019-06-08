Hamilton tickets now on sale at PPAC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tickets for the highly anticipated show Hamilton or now on sale at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).
Tickets went on sale at 8 a.m. Saturday. Some fans were lined up outside of the box office beginning at 5 a.m. while others opted to be placed into an online virtual waiting room that began at 7 a.m. PPAC said tickets can’t be purchased over the phone.
“We’re excited for all the fans that are down this morning,” PPAC’s General Manager Alan Chile said. “In 1995 we put on six weeks of Phantom of the Opera, that was probably the last time we had great lines like this. We’ve never had a show that sells out in one day, so we’re excited to see that happen.”
While some people may have experienced problems with the online queue, PPAC said that issue is now resolved.
Forty tickets will also be given out before each show through a lottery. More details will be given out at a later time.
Shows will be running at PPAC from July 23 through Aug. 11.