Gunshots reported near school bus carrying children: police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired near a school bus carrying children on Thursday afternoon.

Major David Lapatin said the bus was on Alverson Avenue near Hartford Avenue when the driver reported seeing two men arguing; one reportedly fired several shots into the air.

The driver told all the children on board to get on the floor, but Lapatin said that driver didn’t call 911 and instead continued his route.

Lapatin said the incident was not reported to police until much later when the bus driver alerted his superiors to what he witnessed.

No children were hurt and police do not believe the children were in any immediate danger.

Eyewitness News has reached out to bus company First Student and the Providence School Department for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Providence City Councilman Michael Correia issued a statement about the incident reading in part, “It is my sincere hope that the Providence School Department is offering counseling services to the young children on board the bus at the time of the incident, and that First Student is taking responsibility for allegedly failing to notify the police immediately.”

He also urged anyone with information about the incident to call the Providence Police Department at 401-272-1111.