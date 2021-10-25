Gunshots fired into Providence church

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a church on Broad Street was struck by gunfire late Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Open Table of Christ Church just after 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The pastor told police an employee found a bullet had gone through a window and into the wall of the library.

Two more rounds hit the exterior of the brick building, according to police, while a fourth hit a dumpster outside.

Police say no shell casings were recovered, but a piece of flattened lead was found and photographed as evidence.

No injuries were reported.