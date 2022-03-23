PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a gunshot was fired through a patient’s window at Rhode Island Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Commander Thomas Verdi said around 2:45 a.m., a bullet went through the window of a seventh-floor bridge building, into the ceiling, ricocheted, then fell to the floor.

Nurses told police they heard a loud noise and saw shattered glass and a bullet hole.

A patient was in the room at the time, but not injured. That person has since been moved to another room.

Police searched the area for suspects and evidence of gunfire, but Verdi said nothing was found.

It’s believed to be a random act and not connected to the patient, according to Verdi.

A spokesperson for the hospital has issued the following statement: “Earlier this morning, a bullet pierced a window of an upper floor at Rhode Island Hospital, entering from the outside of the building. Thankfully no one was injured, and we are providing support to staff and patients who need it. We believe at this time that this is a random incident and are working closely with the PPD as the safety and protection of our staff, patients, visitors and community is a top priority.”

