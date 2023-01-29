PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said a 30-year-old man drove himself to Roger Williams Medical Center with a gunshot wound to to the leg.

Officers then went to the scene, at a home on Wisdom Ave., where they found evidence of a shooting.

Inside the home, police found firearms, which they confiscated.

At last check, the victim is in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.