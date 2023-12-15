PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man outside a Pawtucket cigar bar nearly two years ago.

After an eight-day trial, the jury found 31-year-old Trequan Baker guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Qudus Kafo, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

The shooting happened during a dispute involving Kafo and members of Baker’s family at Fab City Cigar Lounge in January 2022. Prosecutors said an argument inside the bar led to a fist fight outside, which is when Baker got a pistol from his vehicle and opened fire at Kafo, hitting him in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another man was also wounded in the shooting, police said.

Baker was arrested the following day. In addition to the murder charge, he was also convicted of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, possession of a firearm without a license, and conspiracy. He’s currently being held at the ACI and will be sentenced at a later date.