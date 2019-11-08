Gunfire rips through home, phone shot out of woman’s hand

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman told Providence police her cell phone was shot out of her hand when gunfire ripped through the walls of a house in the city’s Elmwood section, according to a police report.

Police said they received a call of shots fired into a home on Wesleyan Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers who responded spoke to the woman and three other people who were in the home at the time.

According to the police report, the woman told officers the bullet struck a TV after hitting her phone. A man who was laying in bed in the living room at the time said multiple shots came through the walls. Both told officers they were too afraid to look outside to see anything.

Police said the other two people were in a back bedroom, and told officers they didn’t see anything.

Officers said they found seven bullet holes and three bullets inside the house. They also found five shell casings on the street.

There was no word Friday morning of any arrests.

