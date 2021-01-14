Group protests results of investigation into officer-involved moped crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police blocked off the Providence Public Safety Complex Thursday as a group of protesters demanded an end to police brutality and justice for a man seriously injured in an officer-involved moped crash last year.

The demonstration comes a day after Jhamal Gonsalves’ family filed a lawsuit on his behalf, and one week after Attorney General Peter Neronha announced the officers involved would not be criminally charged.

The crash, which took place on Oct. 18, left 24-year-old Gonsalves in a coma. Gonsalves, his family reports, has since woken up but remains in serious condition at a medical facility in New Jersey.

The lawsuit claims Gonsalves “was operating his vehicle in a safe manner and using due care” when Providence police officers “used excessive and unsafe force” to stop him, resulting in the crash.