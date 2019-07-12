Grand jury indicts Hells Angels president, associates for June incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A grand jury has indicted the alleged president of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hells Angels and associates for felonies related to a shooting incident in June.

A victim told Rhode Island State Police that Joseph M. Lancia had fired a gunshot at his car outside the club headquarters on Messer Street on June 12. It led to police executing a search warrant on the clubhouse and using an armored police vehicle’s battering ram to get inside.

Serving the search warrant in June, a law enforcement official on a bullhorn said, “Anyone inside 161 Messer Street — This is the State Police. Come out with your hands up.”

Lancia, 28, of Smithfield, was indicted on charges of assault with the intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Two associates were also indicted for crimes, the charges stemming from the findings of the search warrant.

Lance R. Imor, 54, of West Warwick, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), compounding and concealing a felony, and misprision (concealment) of a felony. Major Timothy Sanzi said Imor is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels.

Amber E. Gill, 25, of Providence, was indicted for possession of a schedule I controlled substance (THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol).

All three were arraigned on the indictments Wednesday at Providence Superior Court, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell Target 12 this case stems from an internal beef within the Hells Angels. Lancia is accused of assaulting someone connected with the biker club in a violent clash.

Lancia posted $100,000 bail and was released with an order to have no contact with the victim.

Imor posted $10,000 bail and Gill, $3,000 personal recognizance; they were also ordered to stay away from the victim.

Sanzi said Lancia has been president of the Hells Angels in Rhode Island for two years.