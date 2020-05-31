Live Now
Graffiti sprayed on Rhode Island State House, glass doors broken

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Rhode Island State Police responded to the State House Saturday night after reports of vandalism.

Several explicit messages could be seen spray painted on the building’s steps and entrance, while two glass doors were shattered. About 50 protesters were assembled.

Earlier in the day, thousands marched to the State House to protest the death of George Floyd,  a black man killed by police in Minnesota on Monday. Providence police reported no incidents at that rally, which remained peaceful.

At last check, protesters left the State House, but troopers remained stationed.

