Grab-and-go meal packs for holiday break being distributed Tuesday in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools’ grab-and-go meal sites will be closed during the upcoming holiday break, so students on Tuesday can pick up 13 days’ worth of food.
The Home for the Holiday meal pack includes a turkey or pork roast, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of mandarin oranges, other fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, Calise rolls, cereal, granola, shelf-stable milk and juice.
The meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at one of these sites:
- Providence Career and Technical Academy/PCTA, 41 Fricker St.
- DelSesto Middle School, 152 Springfield St.
- Nathan Bishop Middle School, 101 Sessions St.
- Nathaniel Greene Middle School, 721 Chalkstone Ave.
- Gilbert Stuart Middle School, 188 Princeton Ave.
- Esek Hopkins Middle School, 480 Charles St.
- Roger Williams Middle School, 278 Thurbers Ave.
- Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School, 1450 Broad St.
Parents and guardians may pick up a student’s meals as long as they share the child’s Providence Public Schools student ID number.