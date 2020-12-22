Grab-and-go meal packs for holiday break being distributed Tuesday in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools’ grab-and-go meal sites will be closed during the upcoming holiday break, so students on Tuesday can pick up 13 days’ worth of food.

The Home for the Holiday meal pack includes a turkey or pork roast, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of mandarin oranges, other fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, Calise rolls, cereal, granola, shelf-stable milk and juice.

The meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at one of these sites:

  • Providence Career and Technical Academy/PCTA, 41 Fricker St.
  • DelSesto Middle School, 152 Springfield St.
  • Nathan Bishop Middle School, 101 Sessions St.
  • Nathaniel Greene Middle School, 721 Chalkstone Ave.
  • Gilbert Stuart Middle School, 188 Princeton Ave.
  • Esek Hopkins Middle School, 480 Charles St.
  • Roger Williams Middle School, 278 Thurbers Ave.
  • Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School, 1450 Broad St.

Parents and guardians may pick up a student’s meals as long as they share the child’s Providence Public Schools student ID number.

