Grab-and-go meal packs for holiday break being distributed Tuesday in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools’ grab-and-go meal sites will be closed during the upcoming holiday break, so students on Tuesday can pick up 13 days’ worth of food.

The Home for the Holiday meal pack includes a turkey or pork roast, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of mandarin oranges, other fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, Calise rolls, cereal, granola, shelf-stable milk and juice.

The meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at one of these sites:

Providence Career and Technical Academy/PCTA, 41 Fricker St.

DelSesto Middle School, 152 Springfield St.

Nathan Bishop Middle School, 101 Sessions St.

Nathaniel Greene Middle School, 721 Chalkstone Ave.

Gilbert Stuart Middle School, 188 Princeton Ave.

Esek Hopkins Middle School, 480 Charles St.

Roger Williams Middle School, 278 Thurbers Ave.

Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School, 1450 Broad St.

Parents and guardians may pick up a student’s meals as long as they share the child’s Providence Public Schools student ID number.