Grab-and-go meal packs for February break being distributed Wednesday in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School Department is holding a meal distribution event on Wednesday so students can pick up seven days’ worth of food for February vacation.

The meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at one of these sites:

  • Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School —1450 Broad St.
  • DelSesto Middle School — 152 Springfield St.
  • Esek Hopkins Middle School — 480 Charles St.
  • Gilbert Stuart Middle School — 188 Princeton Ave.
  • Nathan Bishop Middle School — 101 Sessions St.
  • Nathaniel Greene Middle School — 721 Chalkstone Ave.
  • Providence Career and Technical Academy/PCTA — 41 Fricker St.
  • Roger Williams Middle School — 278 Thurbers Ave.

Parents and guardians may pick up a student’s meals as long as they share the child’s student ID number.

The district said it will not be holding a second meal distribution on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/4/21: Joe Fleming and Joe Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community