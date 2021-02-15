Grab-and-go meal packs for February break being distributed Wednesday in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School Department is holding a meal distribution event on Wednesday so students can pick up seven days’ worth of food for February vacation.

The meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at one of these sites:

Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School —1450 Broad St.

DelSesto Middle School — 152 Springfield St.

Esek Hopkins Middle School — 480 Charles St.

Gilbert Stuart Middle School — 188 Princeton Ave.

Nathan Bishop Middle School — 101 Sessions St.

Nathaniel Greene Middle School — 721 Chalkstone Ave.

Providence Career and Technical Academy/PCTA — 41 Fricker St.

Roger Williams Middle School — 278 Thurbers Ave.

Parents and guardians may pick up a student’s meals as long as they share the child’s student ID number.

The district said it will not be holding a second meal distribution on Friday.