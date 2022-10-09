EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure this weekend.

A statement from McKee’s communication director reads, “This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract. The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts. The Governor is feeling very good and will be maintaining his public schedule for Tuesday as previously announced.”

The governor’s office also says McKee has cancelled his scheduled appearance Monday in the Woonsocket Autumnfest Parade following this unscheduled medical procedure. He will resume public appearances Tuesday.