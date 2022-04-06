PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee will resume holding regular media briefings starting Wednesday afternoon.

McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will discuss various issues of the day and take questions from reporters at 2 p.m.

The governor recently defended the controversial state contract awarded to ILO Group amid a federal investigation, arguing the FBI and other law enforcement agencies won’t uncover any wrongdoing by him or his administration.

“I can tell you that there’s nothing that is going to come out that is going to reflect on me in a way, in these investigations, nor my administration,” McKee told reporters at the State House last week.

In the meantime, the state named Dr. Javier Montañez the permanent superintendent of Providence Public Schools on Tuesday, and McKee said he supports keeping him on board.

“I think Superintendent Javier has done a fantastic job in a transition that has not been an easy one for many reasons,” McKee said, citing the pandemic and the district’s turnaround plan. “Having someone like Javier step in at that moment in time and step up and deliver has been really fantastic.”

McKee may also give an update on the pandemic and the state’s vaccination efforts after receiving his second booster dose last week.