Gov. McKee directs flags to be lowered to half-staff after attack at U.S. Capitol

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff following the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack.

“On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Officer William F. Evans who was killed in the line of duty yesterday while defending the Capitol,” said Governor McKee. “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this devastating attack.”

Evans was killed when a man, identified as Noah Green, rammed a car into the barricade outside the Capitol. Green also died at the scene.