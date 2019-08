PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to host a ceremonial signing of a new statute of limitations bill for Rhode Island victims of child sex abuse Monday.

The bill also retains a key provision about repressed memory important to sex abuse survivors

The legislation will extend the civil statute of limitations of limitations that would give victims 35 years to sue child sex abusers, instead of just seven.

RI senate leaders unanimously passed the bill in June with a vote of 37-0.