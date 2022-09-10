PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Nellie Gorbea, responded Saturday to Providence Mayor, Jorge Elorza’s call to remove the express vote machines ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

The machines reported multiple errors during early voting, including showing the wrong names on the Spanish ballot.

12 News spoke with Gorbea at one of her many campaign events this weekend.

“Rhode Islanders know that I have spent thirty years protecting the right to vote, expanding access to the ballot box.” Said Gorbea. “I was very disappointed by Mayor Elorza’s cheap political stunt on Friday before the primary, instead of showing up where he needed to at our public hearing at the board of elections.”

The board of elections has scheduled an emergency meeting on the issue for Monday.

“We have addressed the issues with the machines.” Said Gorbea, “the board of elections and my office and the vendor and we look forward to making sure every eligible voter can and does vote especially our people with disabilities. Our voters with disabilities deserve the right to vote.”