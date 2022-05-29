PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Graduation season is in full swing and on Sunday it was Brown University’s Class of 2022’s turn.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was there receiving her honorary degree from the university.

She also delivered the commencement speech, offering some advice to new graduates.

“So Class of 2022, go forward with courage, to build unity and hold on to your hope. And always remember you have a classmate in the Capital of the United States,” Pelosi said.

The college also gave an honorary degree to Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott, former director of Rhode Island’s Department of Health.