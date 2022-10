PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Gloria Gemma 5K was held in downtown Providence on Sunday morning.

It was a sea of pink at the Rhode Island State House on Sunday morning as hundreds of people came together to support cancer patients in our community.

As of Sunday, the event raised over $165,000 for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

The 5K coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Saturday night’s Flames of Hope.

