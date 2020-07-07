Girl, 3, hurt in Providence hit-and-run; driver charged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is charged with driving off after hitting and injuring a young girl with her vehicle Monday night in Providence.

City police say they responded to Ayrault Street around 9:20 p.m. and arrived to find the 3-year-old victim in her cousin’s arms.

Accompanied by her mother, the girl was taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, according to police. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Eyewitnesses told police the girl was hit by a Honda CRV that was operating at a high rate of speed and immediately fled the scene.

Jazmin Aguilar, 37, later turned herself in and admitted to hitting the girl, police said. She was charged with hit-and-run resulting in bodily injury and held pending arraignment.

Aguilar was also cited for expired registration, improper use of evidence as registration, and operating with out insurance.