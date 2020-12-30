Girl, 2, pulled from Providence home last week dies; cause of fire remains under investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 2-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital after she and her sister were pulled from their burning home in Providence last week has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said Alison Sandoval and her sister, 7-year-old Ashley Sandoval, were found on the second floor of the multi-family home and were rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Ashely succumbed to her injuries that day, while Alison remained in critical condition until Dec. 26, when Lague said she died.

The three-alarm fire displaced 14 people in total, which includes some residents of one of the neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police said the sisters were with adult relatives, as well as a younger relative, when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape safely.