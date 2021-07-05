Girl, 14, shot in foot during fireworks in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Olneyville.

According to police, three masked individuals fired multiple rounds around 11 p.m. in the area of Bowdoin Street as a large group of people watched fireworks.

The girl, who was hit in the foot by a bullet, was driven to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by a relative.

Police say she has since been discharged.

Anyone with information should contact police at (401) 272-3121.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.