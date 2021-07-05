Girl, 14, shot in foot during fireworks in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-iStock_police-line-crime-scene-tape-resized_18261

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Olneyville.

According to police, three masked individuals fired multiple rounds around 11 p.m. in the area of Bowdoin Street as a large group of people watched fireworks.

The girl, who was hit in the foot by a bullet, was driven to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by a relative.

Police say she has since been discharged.

Anyone with information should contact police at (401) 272-3121.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/25/21: David Veliz

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community