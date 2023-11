PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo unveiled a brand new Masai giraffe statue Tuesday.

The sculpture was crafted by artist Joseph Fitcher and donated to the zoo by Sarah and Charley Denby.

The statue is now on display in front of the zoo’s giraffe yard.

The addition of the unique statue comes soon after Jaffa, a 13-year-old Masai giraffe who spent his entire life at the zoo, passed away.